A San Francisco coyote makes a great escape to Alcatraz

By Gurjit Kaur,
Scott DetrowChristopher Intagliata
Published February 3, 2026 at 4:00 PM CST

A coyote was spotted swimming to Alcatraz and now appears to be thriving. Ecologist Christopher Schell at the University of California Berkeley has been following this saga.

Gurjit Kaur
Gurjit Kaur is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered.
