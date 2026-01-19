© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

ChatGPT starts testing ads

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 19, 2026 at 10:56 AM CST

Advertisements are coming to ChatGPT. The world’s most popular chatbot will soon serve up advertisements influenced by its conversations with users.

OpenAI says it will not sell user data to advertisers and that conversations will be kept private, but the decision reorients the financial incentives of one of the most widely used products in artificial intelligence.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan discusses with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent at Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom