At least 39 dead in Spain train collision

By Miguel Macias
Published January 19, 2026 at 5:48 AM CST

At least 39 people were killed in a high-speed train collision in southern Spain Sunday, police said. Efforts to recover the bodies are continuing, and the death toll is likely to rise.

