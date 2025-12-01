© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Three Austrian nuns are still on the run

By Esme Nicholson
Published December 1, 2025 at 3:43 PM CST

Three elderly Austrian nuns recently fled a nursing home and broke into their former convent. They have rejected an offer to stay in convent if they promise to get off of social media.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Esme Nicholson
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Esme Nicholson