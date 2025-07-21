Morning news brief
The latest on Israeli military attacks on Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza, lawyers for Harvard and Trump face off in court, Texas Republicans aim to redraw congressional districts in special session.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
The latest on Israeli military attacks on Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza, lawyers for Harvard and Trump face off in court, Texas Republicans aim to redraw congressional districts in special session.
Copyright 2025 NPR