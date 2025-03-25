How are you spending Lent? Let us know with a voice memo

Mardi Gras gets a lot of (well-deserved) hype, but when the parades are over, many in Louisiana immediately enter a less-discussed season: Lent.

Lent is 40 days of fasting, almsgiving and prayer.

We’re looking to hear from Catholics and Presbyterians about how they’re spending Lent this year: What are you giving up? Who are you giving to? What’s on your mind during this quieter time to work on your faith? Is this year any different from previous years?

Let us know! Record a voice memo on your phone answering any of the questions above and send it to rosemary@wwno.org . You can email Rosemary with any questions.

Don’t know how to record and send audio? This guide can help .

We'll contact you if we decide to include your voice memo in our reporting. The reporting could be part of NPR’s new effort to bring more reporting on religion to listeners in partnership with Religion News Service .

The deadline is April 8.