Jazz Fest 2025 lineup announced. Here’s who’s playing

The lineup for the 2025 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival was released Wednesday with Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Band, Luke Combs and Lil Wayne & The Roots announced as headliners.

The eight-day, two-weekend event will take place at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Thursday, April 24, through Sunday, April 27, and Thursday, May 1, through Sunday, May 4.

Other performers include Lenny Kravitz, Harry Connick Jr., Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Kacey Musgraves, HAIM, Burna Boy, Trombone Shorty and more. You can view the full lineup on the festival’s website.

This year’s Cultural Exchange Pavilion, presented by Expedia, will celebrate Mexican music and art with performances by Mexico’s own Santana, Banda MS, Grammy winner Lila Downs and 19 bands from Mexico and the U.S. Authentic Mexican food and mezcal cocktails will be available to purchase from vendors near the pavilion.

Weekend passes and VIP packages are now on sale, and single-day tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.

This year, Louisiana residents can get a discount on weekend passes and single-day tickets. For residents, a four-day pass for either weekend will cost $305 or $290 for early birds. For non-residents, it will cost between $329 and $369.

The festival is also bringing back its popular “Locals Thursday” discount for both weekends, with advanced tickets priced at just $50 for Louisiana residents. Those tickets will be available at a later date. VIP passes run between $579 and $1,899, and include access to private viewing areas, air conditioning, on-site parking, private restrooms, a full-service bar and more.

You can find tickets and more information at nojazzfest.com.