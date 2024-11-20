Trump picks Matthew Whitaker for ambassador to NATO

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday tapped Matthew Whitaker, who briefly served as acting attorney general in Trump's first term, as his ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

"Matt is a strong warrior and loyal Patriot, who will ensure the United States' interests are advanced and defended," Trump said in a statement. "Matt will strengthen relationships with our NATO Allies, and stand firm in the face of threats to Peace and Stability - He will put AMERICA FIRST."

Trump has long criticized defense spending by other NATO member countries, arguing that the U.S. was shouldering an oversized burden while many European allies failed to pay their fair share. His pick for ambassador is likely to take on that stance, sparking some consternation across the Atlantic Ocean from the United States' NATO allies.

After Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, NATO countries pledged to move toward spending 2% of their gross domestic product on defense by 2024. According to data released in July 2024, 23 of the 31 member countries are estimated to have hit that target, with the U.S. contributing 3.38% of its GDP.

Whitaker, 55, has no experience in foreign or military affairs, but he did work in the Justice Department during Trump's first term in office, initially as chief of staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and then briefly as acting attorney general after Sessions was pushed out in 2018.

He also served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa during the George W. Bush administration. Whitaker has deep roots in Iowa; he grew up there and played football at the University of Iowa.

During Trump's first administration, Whitaker was critical of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

