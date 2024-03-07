© 2024
Two La. women denied abortions under state's ban will attend State of the Union

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Rosemary Westwood
Published March 7, 2024 at 10:09 AM CST

Two Baton Rouge advocates for abortion rights will be at the State of the Union Address tonight in Washington D.C.

Kaitlyn Joshua couldn’t get care at two Baton Rouge area hospitals when she was miscarrying.

And Nancy Davis was denied an abortion in Louisiana despite carrying a fetus that had a fatal condition called acrania — the absence of a skull. Davis eventually traveled to New York to receive care.

Both women’s cases garnered national headlines and they’ve since become outspoken critics of Louisiana’s near-total abortion ban.

They were invited to the State of the Union by Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler of New York.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Rosemary Westwood
Rosemary Westwood is the public and reproductive health reporter for WWNO/WRKF. She was previously a freelance writer specializing in gender and reproductive rights, a radio producer, columnist, magazine writer and podcast host.
