Afghan pianist uses his instrument as a weapon against Taliban oppression

When the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan two years ago, the militant regime deemed music morally corrupt and banned it. But, as Kabul fell, pianist and composer Arson Fahim found refuge at the Longy School of Music in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Now he’s using his music to advocate for musicians oppressed by Taliban rule.

