© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Sha'Carri Richardson wins 100 meter gold

By Gus Contreras,
Justine KeninAilsa Chang
Published August 22, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with USA Today track and field reporter Tyler Dragon about Sha'Carri Richardson becoming the fastest woman in the world and her journey to the top spot.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Gus Contreras
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang