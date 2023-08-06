© 2023
Three stories from the hottest month ever

Published August 6, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT

The U.N. estimates that July was the hottest month — in terms of the average global temperature-- in recorded history. That's leading to climate-driven disasters around the world.

