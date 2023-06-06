© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Monday 6/5 12pm: WRKF's backup FM signal has been experiencing intermittent impairments. Engineers are investigating these issues.
Monday 6/5 6am: WRKF's HD channels remain off the air and WRKF's FM broadcast continues operating with reduced power to accommodate work in progress on our tower. This may affect reception for some listeners. Online listening is unaffected. Thank you for your patience.

Jan. 6 rioters are raising money. Is that legal?

Published June 6, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT

Here & Now host Robin Young speaks with Associated Press reporter Michael Kunzelman, who found that Jan. 6 rioters are raising thousands of dollars for their legal defense even though some have government lawyers — and judges are clawing it back in the form of fines.

Criminal justice professor Candace McCoy talks about the laws around fundraising.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.