As book bans and legislation pile up, a Louisiana trans teen describes the mental toll it’s taking on him and highlights the importance of support systems.
The Environmental Protection Agency kicked off a three-day public hearing in Baton Rouge on Wednesday as they consider granting the state control over permitting wells used to inject carbon underground.
Louisiana lawmakers are regretting a last-minute $100 million reduction to health care in the new state budget, including some who helped negotiate and pass the budget on a chaotic final day of session. They are asking for the cut to be vetoed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, who has already said he will use every means at his disposal to eliminate or minimize the cut.
All Louisiana residents with a state-issued driver’s license, ID or car registration likely had sensitive information exposed to hackers in a major cyber attack on MOVEit — a third party file transfer software that is used by governments and companies across the world.
Prisons, jails, and youth detention centers across Louisiana are seeing an increase in ‘unnatural’ deaths caused by drug overdoses, suicide, and violence.
Louisiana lawmakers passed a final budget that includes a $2,000 teacher pay raise and $1,000 raise for support workers, but those raises are not recurring. Lawmakers also cut millions in health care and fell short of funding goal for early childhood education.
Louisiana House lawmakers voted to bust the state’s spending cap by $1.65 billion over the next 13 months. The Senate approved House changes that lowered the increase from an original $2.3 billion, resolving a key-part of session-long budget negotiations.
Climate-smart agriculture is getting a “once-in-a-generation” investment of $20 billion. Louisiana farmers show what a successful rollout could look like.
Several bills that target the LGBTQ+ community in Louisiana are headed to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk after receiving final passage in the Louisiana House on Tuesday.
Hundreds of scientists in India have expressed concern over the removal of topics like theory of evolution and periodic table from tenth-grade textbooks.
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns about next steps in the U.S.-China relationship following Secretary of State Antony Blinken's talk with President Xi Jinping.
Justice Samuel Alito did not disclose a luxury trip he took with billionaire Paul Singer nor did he recuse himself from cases the businessman later had in front of the Supreme Court, a report alleges.
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell testified before a House committee Wednesday. Meanwhile, a Senate panel reviewed several nominations to the Fed's board of governors, including the first Latina.
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Bryce Covert about her report on one of the first babies born in a post-Dobbs America and the circumstances his mother is faced with.