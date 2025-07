Insurance commissioner Tim Temple comments on the insurance crisis throughout the state. The Advocate's Mark Ballard talks various local and national political topics including Trump's "big beautiful bill". Director at the Louisiana Old State Capitol Mary Durusau speaks on the Fourth of July festivities at the capitol. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/LAOldStateCapitol.

