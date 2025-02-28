Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Kaitlyn Joshua, Jackie Lyle

Lieutenant governor of Louisiana Billy Nungesser comments on the upcoming Mardi Gras season as well as a recap of the Super Bowl in New Orleans. Activist and co-founder of Abortion for America Kaitlyn Joshua speaks on the impact of reproductive rights throughout our state and county. Executive Director of PASA Jackie Lyle talks her friendship with the late great Roberta Flack and also the upcoming event "Omnium Circus". For more information, visit https://pasaonline.org/omnium-circus-1.

Billy Nungesser 0228.mp3 Listen • 20:27

Kaitlyn Joshua .mp3 Listen • 19:46