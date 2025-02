Executive Director at Teach For America Greater Baton Rouge Laura Vinsant speaks on the latest news regarding education in our city. The Advocate's Mark Ballard comments on various local and national political topics including Pres. Trump and the latest with his policies. Arkansan painter and sculptor Kevin Kresse talks his great Johnny Cash sculpture in Little Rock, AR.

