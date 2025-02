Longtime politico James Carville talks the Trump administration thus far. Employment & Labor attorney Jill Craft comments on her representation of LSU law professor Ken Levy and his return to the LSU Law Center. Member of the Louisiana House of Representatives for District 86 Nick Muscarello speaks on the bill reinstating the death penalty in Louisiana.

