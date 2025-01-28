© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Tuesday, Jan. 21: WRKF's HD/FM broadcast is operating at reduced power in response to weather conditions. Online listening is not affected. We expect to resume normal operations Wednesday night. Thank you for your patience.
Talk Louisiana

Jim Engster, John Wirt, Paul Groves

Published January 28, 2025 at 10:11 AM CST

Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster talks various political topics including Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan's speech on the Space Challenger Shuttle. Music and film critic John Wirt remembers actor and film director Paul Newman. Grammy-award winning operatic tenor and general director of Opera Louisiane Paul Groves speaks on his successful career throughout the years and what's new at Opera Louisiane. For more information, visit https://www.operalouisiane.com/.

Jim Engster 0128.mp3
John Wirt 0128.mp3
Paul Groves.mp3

Talk Louisiana