Jim Engster, John Wirt, Paul Groves

Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster talks various political topics including Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan's speech on the Space Challenger Shuttle. Music and film critic John Wirt remembers actor and film director Paul Newman. Grammy-award winning operatic tenor and general director of Opera Louisiane Paul Groves speaks on his successful career throughout the years and what's new at Opera Louisiane. For more information, visit https://www.operalouisiane.com/.

Jim Engster 0128.mp3 Listen • 20:59

John Wirt 0128.mp3 Listen • 13:33