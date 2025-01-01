Garey Forster, Fred Dent, Foster Campbell

Former state lawmaker and French Quarter resident Garey Forster comments on the recent incident on Bourbon Street. Financial advisor Fred Dent gives a review of the 2024 markets and also what's to come in 2025 with Trump as president. Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell talks various topics including the Bourbon Street tragedy and the passing of the 39th president, Jimmy Carter.

