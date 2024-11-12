Mary Stein, Angelle Bradford, Jeff Sadow, Jan Risher, Shannon Abney

Assistant Director at East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein talks what's new at the library and also various upcoming events. Community activist Dr. Angelle Bradford is joined by LSU Shreveport professor Dr. Jeff Sadow to discuss the election results. The Advocate's Jan Risher speaks on her work, "The Q of the D", and also gives insight into what's going on throughout our community. Vice President and Chief Development Officer at Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana Shannon Abney talks the latest with the organization and the tax credit.

