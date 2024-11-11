Michael Beychok, Jonathan Grimes, John Kaufman

© 2024
Published November 11, 2024 at 10:06 AM CST

Political consultant Michael Beychok to reflect on the presidential election and also the mayoral runoff. President/CEO at Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge Jonathan Grimes is joined by Director of Marketing and Programming at Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts to discuss the latest with the Arts Council and also the upcoming event, "River City Jazz Master". For more information, visit, https://www.artsbr.org/river-city-jazz-masters.

