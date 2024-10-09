© 2024
Talk Louisiana

Jackie Siegel, Collis Temple

Published October 9, 2024 at 10:18 AM CDT

Founder of Victoria's Voice and The Save Our Kids Education and Prevention Programs Jackie Siegel talks the impact of the opioid crisis and also the upcoming event Save Our Kids VITAL SIGNS Baton Rouge. For more information visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/saveourkidsvitalsignsbatonrouge/event/saveourkidsvitalsignsbatonrouge?utm_campaign=BCBSA-BatonRouge-101218. Former LSU basketball player and LSU and BREC board member Collis Temple comments on the importance of the recreational and parks system, and the BREC tax.

