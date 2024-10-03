© 2024
Talk Louisiana

Louis Reine, Matt Wood, Mark Ballard, Gil LeBreton

Published October 3, 2024 at 10:05 AM CDT

President of the AFL-CIO Louis Reine is joined by Secretary-Treasurer of the AFL-CIO Matt Wood to discuss the dockworkers strike and its impact on the labor union and also the upcoming presidential election and it's canidates. The Advocate's Mark Ballard comments on the local and national political topics including the upcoming presidential election and also Landry's plan for tax reformation. Sportswriter Gil LeBreton talks his induction into the LSU Manship School’s 2024 Hall of Fame.

