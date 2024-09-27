Billy Nungesser, James Carville, Greg Larose

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser speaks on his latest business endeavors including his current trade mission in India and also comments on various political topics. Longtime politico James Carville comments on various political topics including the upcoming presidential election and its candidates. Author at the Louisiana Illuminator Greg Larose is joined by WRKF Capitol Access Reporter Brooke Thorington to discuss the latest in political news.

Billy Nungesser 0927.mp3 Listen • 11:00

James Carville 0927.mp3 Listen • 21:59