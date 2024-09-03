Mary Stein, Billy Clark, Bernie Pinsonat

Assistant Director at East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein talks whats new at the library including the upcoming 85th anniversary of the EBR Parish library, other upcoming events, and also the latest on library cards. Delta College President Billy Clark speaks on his journey to this point and also the importance and impact of Delta College. Pollster Bernie Pinsonat comments on the upcoming presidential and mayoral elections and their candidates.

