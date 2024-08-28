Armen Keteyian, Melissa Flournoy, John Milkovich, Henry Hays

© 2024
Emmy award-winning journalist and sports writer Armen Keteyian speaks on his latest work, "The Price : What It Takes to Win in College Football's Era of Chaos". Former state lawmaker, cofounder of 10000 Women Louisiana, and Democrat Melissa Flournoy is joined by former member of the Louisiana State Senate and Republican John Milkovich to discuss various local and national political topics including the issue on critical race theory in schools and the upcoming presidential debate and its candidates. Co-founder of Disrupt Ready Henry Hays talk the evolution of AI technology.

