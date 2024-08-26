Greg LaRose, John Ed Bradley, Peter Himmelman

Author and editor in chief for Louisiana Illuminator Greg LaRose talks various Louisiana news topics including local politics and also comments on Louisiana treasurer, John Fleming.

Author John Ed Bradley speaks on his career and works such as "It Never Rains in Tiger Stadium" and "Restoration". Singer song-writer Peter Himmelman reflects on his life and career throughout the years and also speaks on his latest work,, "Suspended by No String".

Greg LaRose.mp3 Listen • 14:52

John Ed Bradley.mp3 Listen • 18:08