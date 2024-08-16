Mandie Landry, Andrea Gallo, Barbara Sims

State Representative Mandie Landry gives an assessment of the Legislature and also speaks on other political topics including the upcoming presidential election. The Advocate's Andrea Gallo talks various local topics including the Landry administration thus far and also the idea of executive privilege in Louisiana. Writer Barbara Sims remembers the great Elvis Presley on the 47th anniversary of his death.

