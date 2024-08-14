Jere Longman, Scott Wilfong, Dayne Sherman, Rabbi Peretz Kazen

Reporter for The New York Times Jere Longman talks his coverage of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Republican Political consultant Scott Wilfong is joined by Southeastern professor and Democratic blogger Dayne Sherman to discuss various local and national political topics including the Jeff Landry administration thus far and the upcoming presidential election and its candidates. Rabbi Peretz Kazen gives insight into the upcoming event on 99-year-old Holocaust survivor Saul Dreier and his life story to be held at Crowne Plaza Executive Center in Baton Rouge. For more information, visit https://www.chabadbr.com/civicrm/event/register%3Fid%3D231.

