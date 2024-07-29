John Wirt, Dan Moldea, Mary-Patricia Wray

© 2024
Music and Film critic John Wirt remembers singer Mama Cass on the 50th anniversary of her passing. Author and investigative journalist Dan Moldea comments on upcoming presidential election and its candidates including Kamala Harris as the democratic nominee. Political consultant Mary-Patricia Wray talks the latest in Paris with the 2024 Olympic Games and also comments briefly on the latest in politics.

