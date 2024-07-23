Boo Thomas, Rex Cabaniss, Darrell Glasper, Faye Williams, Albert Samuels

Former head of Plan Baton Rouge and the Mid-City Redevelopment Alliance Boo Thomas is joined by architect Rex Cabaniss to talk the latest with the Belle of Baton Rouge remodeling and the demolition of a century old building. Former metro councilman and Republican Darrell Glasper is joined by entrepreneur, civic leader, and democrat Dr. Faye Williams and Southern University professor Dr. Albert Samuels to discuss the latest regarding the presidential election and the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

