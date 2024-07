Attorney and managing director at Bernhard Capital Partners Phil Preis is joined by his daughter and law partner Caroline Graham to give insight into the 2012 Allen Stanford Ponzi scheme. Features editor at The Advocate Jan Risher remembers longtime Baton Rouge columnist Smiley Anders amid his recent passing. Author Anne Arceneaux talks her latest work, "Pecan Chi".

Phil Preis and Caroline Graham.mp3 Listen • 21:00

Jan Risher.mp3 Listen • 12:00