Dadrius Lanus, Scott Wilfong, Dayne Sherman, Gary Robertson, Rannah Gray

President of the EBR Parish School Board Dadrius Lanus speaks on the upcoming vote regarding the new EBR Parish School System Superintendent and it's candidates. Republican Political consultant Scott Wilfong is joined by Southeastern professor and Democratic blogger Dayne Sherman to discuss state and national political topics including the Landry administration thus far and the upcoming presidential election and it's candidates. Executive Director at Adult Literacy Advocate Gary Robertson is joined by author Rannah Gray to talk important issues within our community regarding adult literacy and also the upcoming event, "“An Afternoon with the Author”. For more information, visit https://www.adultliteracyadvocates.org/great-authors-634128-536846.html.

Dadrius Lanus.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Scott Wilfong and Dayne Sherman.mp3 Listen • 26:55