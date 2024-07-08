Manuel Martinez, Tyler Bridges, Lauren Smith

World-renowned tailor and men's fashion influencer Manuel Martinez gives his take on summer 2024 fashion trends and also comments on the fashion choices of some prominent people such as Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Senator John Fetterman. Reporter for The Advocate and The The Times-Picayune Tyler Bridges talks James Carville's recent comments regarding the presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris at the past weekend's Essence Fest, and also the Landry administration. Executive & Artistic Director at Louisiana Art Music Collective Lauren Smith speaks on her career to this point and also the upcoming Louisiana Art Music Collective Inaugural Performance. For more information, visit https://events.getlocalhop.com/louisiana-art-music-collective-inaugural-performance/event/TpNdzA5sFE/.

