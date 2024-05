President and CEO of New Orleans & Company Walt Leger gives insight into the New Orleans Jazz Fest and also the upcoming Super Bowl. Legal director of the ACLU Nora Ahmed speaks on congressional maps and also abortion rights in the south. State director for Louisiana Right to Life Tara Wicker talks the importance of the pro-life resource.

Walt Leger.mp3 Listen • 15:02

Nora Ahmed.mp3 Listen • 20:38