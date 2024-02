General manager of Nola Gold Rugby Ryan Fitzgerald speaks on his work with the team and also this upcoming season. Community organizer and educator Maggie Conarro talks her advocacy work and her work within politics. Singer Quiana Lynell gives insight into her new ventures. WTIX owner and morning show host Mike Costello remembers "The Beatles".

Ryan Fitzgerald.mp3 Listen • 6:47

Maggie Conarro.mp3 Listen • 18:51

Quiana Lynell.mp3 Listen • 7:20