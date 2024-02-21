Angelle Bradford, Kaitlyn Joshua, Cecily Holland, Lesley-Ann Noel

Volunteer leader with the Louisiana chapter of "Moms Demand Action" Angelle Bradford is joined by her twin sister and community organizer for the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice Kaitlyn Joshua to discuss the recent special session on crime. Project analyst and marketing director from the 2024 The Shades of Success calendar Cecily Holland speaks on the importance of this calendar and honoring Louisiana connected women of color. Designer and design educator Lesley- Ann Noel talks her latest work, "Design Social Change".

