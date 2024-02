Secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services David Matlock gives insight into the new regime. Co-founder of The Louisiana Environmental Action Network (LEAN) Marylee Orr talks what's going on in environmental legislation. Political reporter for WRKF Molly Ryan speaks on the upcoming crime session.

David Matlock.mp3 Listen • 21:00

Marrylee Orr.mp3 Listen • 15:42