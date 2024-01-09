Eddie Rispone, Ara Rubyan, Piper Hutchinson

Louisiana politician Eddie Rispone reflects on his campaign for governor in 2019 and also his thoughts on new Louisiana governor Jeff Landry. Director of the Jewish Film Festival Ara Rubyan gives insight into this years Jewish Film Festival. For more information, visit www.brjff.com. Louisiana Illuminator reporter Piper Hutchinson speaks on LSU's removal of it's diversity statement as well as the renaming of the inclusion office.

Eddie Rispone.mp3 Listen • 21:00

Ara Rubyan.mp3 Listen • 9:22