Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell talks an upcoming project in Calcasieu parish. Head of the Green Army General Russel Honore comments on several political topics including new governor Jeff Landry, what's going on in Washington, and also war throughout the world. Music and film critic John Wirt remembers singer-songwriter Jim Morrison.

Foster Campbell.mp3 Listen • 11:01

General Honore.mp3 Listen • 27:35