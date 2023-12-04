© 2023
Talk Louisiana

Dorothy Kendrick, Jim Caldwell, Tyler Bridges

Published December 4, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST

Longtime LPB producer Dorothy Kendrick speaks on a major upcoming production ,"A Tall Order", regarding the Louisiana State Capital. For more information, visit https://louisianaradionetwork.com/2023/12/04/new-lpb-documentary-looks-at/ . Jim Caldwell from the Baton Rouge Airport gives insight into what's new and also information with the Washington flight. The Advocate/Times Picayune's Tyler Bridges talks the latest with new governor Jeff Landry, Louisiana congressional districts, and the Louisiana Democratic Party.

