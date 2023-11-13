Cecil Williams, Belinda Davis, Helena de Bres

Photographer, publisher, author and inventor Cecil Williams gives insight into his work in the 1950 Civil Rights Movement and also remembers 35th president John F. Kennedy by speaking on the upcoming event at the Old State Capitol, "Photography History: A Talk with Cecil Williams". For more information, visit https://louisianaoldstatecapitol.org/exhibits-events/cecil-williams. Candidate for State Representative for Louisiana House District 68 Belinda Williams speaks on her campaign and candidacy amid the November 18th runoff election. Author Helena de Bres talks her latest work, "How to be a Multiple.

Cecil Williams.mp3 Listen • 11:01

Belinda Davis.mp3 Listen • 25:17