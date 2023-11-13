© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Sun 11/12 4pm: WRKF's FM and HD broadcasts are experiencing intermittent disruptions due to an unexplained technical issue. Engineers are aware of the issue. Online streams remain unaffected. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Talk Louisiana

Cecil Williams, Belinda Davis, Helena de Bres

Published November 13, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST

Photographer, publisher, author and inventor Cecil Williams gives insight into his work in the 1950 Civil Rights Movement and also remembers 35th president John F. Kennedy by speaking on the upcoming event at the Old State Capitol, "Photography History: A Talk with Cecil Williams". For more information, visit https://louisianaoldstatecapitol.org/exhibits-events/cecil-williams. Candidate for State Representative for Louisiana House District 68 Belinda Williams speaks on her campaign and candidacy amid the November 18th runoff election. Author Helena de Bres talks her latest work, "How to be a Multiple.

Cecil Williams.mp3
Belinda Davis.mp3
Helena de Bres.mp3

Talk Louisiana