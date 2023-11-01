Ronnie Morris, Jim Engster, Lori Parquet, Kristin Sosnowsky, Vastine Stabler

Member of the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education Ronnie Morris gives his thoughts on the graduation requirements for the state of Louisiana amid the recent objected proposal regarding alternatives to the standardized exam needed to graduate. Talk LA host Jim Engster talks various political topics including the latest on the new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson. Kristin Sosnowsky from the LSU College of Music and Dramatic is joined by Vastine Stabler and director Lori Parquet to talk LSU's Swine Palace and the upcoming event, "Roe" related to the Roe v Wade court case. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.lsu.edu/cmda/theatre/events/index.php.

