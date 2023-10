Writer and journalist Sam Freedman reflects on the life and times of Hubert Humphry by referencing his latest work, "Into the Bright Sunshine". Candidate for Governor of Louisiana Stephen Waguespack speaks on his candidacy and campaign amid the upcoming governor's election. Host of Paradise Louisiana and candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana talks about his campaign.

Samuel Freedman.mp3 Listen • 11:01

Stephen Waguespack.mp3 Listen • 27:45