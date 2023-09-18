Darrell Glasper, Scott Wilfong, Tyler Bridges, Darlene Adams Rowland

Former metro councilman and Republican Darrell Glasper is joined by Republican political consultant Scott Wilfong to discuss the latest amid the upcoming primary election. The Advocate's Tyler Bridges speaks on the recent governor's debate. BREADA executive director Darlene Adams Rowland talks the Red Stick Farmers Market. For more information visit https://breada.org/markets/red-stick-farmers-market/.

Darrell Glasper and Scott Wilfong

Tyler Bridges