Aaron Neville, Rabbi Peretz Kazen, Cleo Scott Brown

R&B and soul singer Aaron Neville reflects on his life and times by referencing his autobiography "Tell It like It Is". Rabbi Peretz Kazen from the Chabad of Baton Rouge talks the upcoming documentary "The Honey Girl" on Holocaust survivor Esther Basch. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.chabadbr.com/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=184. Author and speaker Race Relations Specialist Cleo Scott Brown speaks on her latest work, "Witness to the Truth". Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster remembers the tragedy on this date twenty-two years ago, 9/11.

Aaron Neville.mp3 Listen • 21:01

Rabbi Kazen.mp3 Listen • 8:08

Cleo Scott Brown.mp3 Listen • 12:10