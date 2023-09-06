Greg LaFleur, Dadruis Lanus, Robert Jay Lifton

Greg LaFluer.mp3 Listen • 20:58

Former LSU football player and assistant athletic director Greg LaFleur joined the show to talk about LSU's embarrassing season opening loss to Florida State.

Dadrius Lanus.mp3 Listen • 15:16

East Baton Rouge School Board President Dadrius Lanus joined the show to give an update on the transportation issues involving Baton Rouge public schools.

Robert Jay Lifton.mp3 Listen • 8:03

The final guest on today's show is author Robert Jay Lifton who discussed his book "Surviving our Catastrophes: Resilience and Renewal from Hiroshima to the COVID-19