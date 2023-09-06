Greg LaFleur, Dadruis Lanus, Robert Jay Lifton
Greg LaFluer.mp3
Former LSU football player and assistant athletic director Greg LaFleur joined the show to talk about LSU's embarrassing season opening loss to Florida State.
Dadrius Lanus.mp3
East Baton Rouge School Board President Dadrius Lanus joined the show to give an update on the transportation issues involving Baton Rouge public schools.
Robert Jay Lifton.mp3
The final guest on today's show is author Robert Jay Lifton who discussed his book "Surviving our Catastrophes: Resilience and Renewal from Hiroshima to the COVID-19