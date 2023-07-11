Fred Dent, Freddy McGehee, Dan Borne

Financial advisor Fred Dent gives insight into the increase of interest rates and its effect on the markets, the talk of an upcoming recession, and also Bitcoin. Veteran journalist and writer Teddy McGhee speaks on his article in "Country Roads" on 50 years since the start of the magazine "Gris Gris". LSU's Voice of the Valley Dan Borne talks coming into his 38th season and also the future of the "Catholic Commentator".

Fred Dent.mp3 Listen • 10:48

Teddy McGehee.mp3 Listen • 15:56