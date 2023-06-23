Mike Strain, Richard Nelson, Matt Lee, Avery Davidson

Live from the Farm Bureau Convention in New Orleans, LA, commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain gives insight into the agricultural industry in the state. Candidate for governor Richard Nelson speaks on his candidacy as well as comments on his opponents. Interim Vice President for Agriculture & Dean, College of Agriculture at LSU Matt Lee talks briefly on what's new at the university in agriculture. Director of Communications at the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation and co-host of This Week in Louisiana Agriculture Avery Davidson speaks on the significance of the Farm Bureau and also the convention.

Mike Strain.mp3 Listen • 10:59

Richard Nelson.mp3 Listen • 21:59

Matt Lee.mp3 Listen • 3:30